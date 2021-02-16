AUBURN — A winter storm Monday night dropped 8-10 inches of fine snow on DeKalb County, closing schools and forcing many people to work from home Tuesday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 23 “vehicle slide-off” accidents between 9:30 a.m. Monday and 4:51 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 13 occurred on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County — with nine of those in the Auburn area or south of Auburn.
Only one accident reported by county police was classified as a more serious property-damage crash — on I-69 at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday near the S.R. 8 exit to Auburn.
No crashes causing injuries were reported in DeKalb County.
For the first 30 hours of this storm, through Tuesday morning, Indiana State police troopers from District 22 at Fort Wayne responded to five crashes causing personal injury, 16 property-damage crashes, 47 slide-offs and 39 requests to assist motorists.
District 22 takes in 11 counties of northeast Indiana, stretching north-south from Steuben to Jay.
