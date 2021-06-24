AUBURN — From Southport High School near Indianapolis to South Carolina, Blaise Shields’ path has led him to ministry in Auburn.
Shields, 23, has taken on the role of pastor of youth ministry at St. Andrew Evangelical Church — his first full-time pastoral job.
Shields said he was a high school student when he realized, “I want to do this for the rest of my life. I believe it’s important to lead God’s people.”
His career goal led him to Columbia International University in South Carolina, where he has earned a Master of Divinity degree.
While at Columbia, he ran competitively for the college track and cross country teams and qualified to run the marathon at the NAIA national track and field championships.
Shields chose Columbia in part because it offers the nation’s only program to train military chaplains, he said.
While considering that career, Shields learned he has a relative who is a Navy chaplain.
“We became fast friends, and he and many others have mentored me toward being a professional minister,” Shields said.
To become a Navy chaplain, Shields first must gain two years of paid ministry experience.
Consulting with his home church, also in the Evangelical Presbyterian deonomination, Shields learned that the Auburn church was seeking to hire its first paid youth pastor.
“There’s too much for one pastor” with the church’s growth, said Pastor Adam Reasner of St. Andrew.
The church on 4th Street is “one of the best-kept church secrets in Auburn,” Reasner added. “The leadership is solid, the elders are great, the finances are pretty sound, the music is spectacular”
Shields will oversee the congregation’s youth ministry for grades K-12, “to give those ministries more focus and the time and attention they deserve,” he said.
He gained a good example from an experienced youth pastor at his home church, he said.
“What I find really valuable is a faith that informs all aspects of our life, our hopes and our dreams,” Shields said. ““I hope to instill what’s called a sticky faith — a faith that sticks with them for the rest of their lives.”
Depending on what happens at St. Andrew, Shields said, he would consider a Navy reserve chaplaincy instead of a full-time commitment.
“I definitely like getting out from behind the pulpit and out into the world, and that’s kind of what a chaplain does,” he said.
However, he added, “I learned from an early age to kind of hold my plans loosely, because you never know what God’s going to do.”
