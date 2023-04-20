AUBURN — An Auburn man was placed on probation for four years by DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Zachary Seban, 20, of the 4300 block of S.R. 327, Auburn, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. Brown sentenced Seban to four years of incarceration, all suspended except for five days which already have been served. Seban was placed on probation for four years.
As terms of probation, Seban must reside at the home of his mother, have no contact with the victim, continue with counseling and register as a sex offender.
The court heard that Seban has a cognitive impairment and comprehension difficulties and that while he has shown significant improvement, he does not operate at the intellectual level of his age.
Seban’s attorney, Seth Tipton, said that while these factors do not excuse his criminal behavior, there are significant mitigators, including Seban’s age and lack of criminal history, mental health issues, his plea of guilty, that he has obtained counseling, his remorse and that he has the support of his family and church.
Brown noted that in Seban’s version of events contained in a pre-sentence report, the victim first told Seban she was age 15 and he did not allow her to come over to his place of residence. When he next communicated with her, she said was she was 18 and he invited her over, Brown noted.
Brown agreed with Tipton and DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe that Seban’s case was not one that warranted imprisonment.
“You put yourself in a bad spot, but it does not have to define you,” Brown told Seban. However, Brown cautioned Seban about the consequences if he messes up while on probation.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Juan Dominguez of the 1300 block of Stophlet Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Helene Moore of the 800 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, all suspended except five days which have been served, and three years of probation for battery, a Level 5 felony.
