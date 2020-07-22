WATERLOO — Two members of the DeKalb Central school board are hoping to retain their seats on the board in the November general election.
Board President Heather Krebs filed for re-election to the City of Auburn seat on Wednesday, the first day for individuals to file for election to school board office at the DeKalb County Clerk's office.
Also Wednesday, Valerie Armstrong filed for election to the seat representing Jackson and Union Townships. Armstrong was appointed to the seat in May 2019, replacing Mark Eck, who resigned from the board because he was moving from the area.
Tuesday evening, Jay Baumgartner announced he would not be seeking election to a fourth term on the DeKalb Central board. He has served 12 years in the seat representing Fairfield and Smithfield townships.
The deadline to file is noon Friday, Aug. 21.
