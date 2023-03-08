AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday paused on taking action on a fee for services agreement with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
Anton King, president and CEO of the partnership, attended Monday’s meeting requesting the commissioners’ consideration of an agreement for services.
The county’s fee to retain the services of the partnership for 2023 is $105,000. That amount includes a $10,000 fee paid to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, King said.
Historically, the regional partnership fee was invoiced to the county directly. Now, the regional partnership will invoice the EDP, King explained.
The policy was changed just this year, King added.
The $10,000 budgeted for the regional partnership is included in the EDP’s fee for services, King said.
“I guess my question would be then, do you anticipate a conversation between the partnership and the county in terms of how effectively the regional partnership is addressing issues and so forth? I mean, historically, what we have funded, or sent, or given to the regional partnership is the only hammer we’ve got in terms of are they performing up to speed or are they doing what we want them to do,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
King said the agreement with the regional partnership is on an annual basis and there is an opt-out clause.
“We meet monthly with the regional partnership … to make sure we have that good dialogue and feedback,” King said.
He encouraged the commissioners to let the EDP know of any concerns or issues they might have. He said he would provide feedback on activities to make sure they are aligned with what the commissioners would like to see.
Watson agreed there should be regular feedback.
“I want to make sure that if we’re going to invest $10,000 a year in them that we’re getting full value for our dollars,” Watson said.
Commissioners President William Hartman asked if it would be possible to get a list of contributors to the EDP and the amount of contributions made.
King said he can provide that.
Hartman proposed tabling the matter until Commissioner Todd Sanderson, who was absent from Monday’s meeting, could weigh in.
“I want to table this. Todd wanted to be a part of this conversation. He has some questions. He’s not able to join us today,” Hartman said.
“I’d like to table it to next week and get us that list and so forth and we’ll go from there,” he told King.
The commissioners also tabled any action on filling a commissioners’ appointment to the EDP board. The seat formerly was held by Jim McCanna, whose term ended in February. McCanna had served as the commissioners’ attorney until his retirement at the end of 2022.
Watson said he would be more than happy to serve on the board and was part of the board back in 2004 and 2005.
“I think it should be a commissioner on the seat,” Watson said.
“I agree,” Hartman said.
“This needs to be Todd (Sanderson) included in that conversation though, so maybe next week we can address that,” Hartman added.
