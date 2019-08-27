AUBURN — City officials defended their order to vacate apartments on East 11th Street at an appeal hearing Monday morning.
On July 29 the city ordered the apartments at 102, 104, 106, 108 and 110 E. 11th St. to be vacated by Aug. 5. The order also called for water, electricity and gas utility services to be suspended.
The building’s owner, Rodger Eddy, appealed the ruling. He wants the city to allow occupation of a ground-floor apartment at 106 E. 11th St. and to permit utility services to continue.
Eddy said four upstairs apartments in the building failed to meet the city’s standards because they are under construction.
“My goal is to preserve the building and improve it, so it will be usable apartments for the city of Auburn,” said Eddy, who lives in Portland, Oregon, and also owns the Auburn Hotel.
The Auburn Board of Works heard evidence and testimony for two hours. It will reconvene Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. to hear findings-of-fact proposals from both sides.
The city’s investigation began after a woman died of a drug overdose in an upstairs apartment at 108 E. 11th St. on June 13. City documents do not reveal her name.
Eddy contends that the woman had been banned from the building, but his contractor allowed her to enter.
After investigating the death, Auburn Police Department Detective Cory Heffelfinger told Police Chief Martin McCoy that he was concerned it was unsafe for anyone to live in the building.
City officials from the police, building and fire departments and electric utility inspected the building July 10. In testimony Monday morning, they described finding numerous violations involving electrical wiring, fire resistance and fire exits and escapes.
A chimney also is pulling away from the building “and could collapse at any given time,” said fire department Division Chief Ryan Shambaugh.
In a report filed July 10, Shambaugh said conditions in the building “pose a dangerous threat in initiating a building fire along with jeopardizing the life safety of any occupants.”
Fire Chief Michael VanZile said the woman died in a bathtub that was overflowing, near an electrical box that was lying just above the floor.
“The first responders entering that room could have been electrocuted,” VanZile said. “We get called there to a medical incident, and we run into hazards like this.”
Because of missing drywall in many places, VanZile said, “There is absolutely nothing to stop the spread of fire and smoke in this building.”
VanZile said his immediate concern is shutting off electricity and gas service. He agreed with Eddy’s attorney, Andrew Kruse, that shutting off water service is not essential for safety.
City Attorney Erik Weber said disconnecting utilities to the apartments would keep the building safe for its commercial tenants on the first floor, stretching between 11th and 10th streets.
Shambaugh said his inspection found no violations with two tenants, a motorcycle club room and dance studio, housed below the apartments.
“We just felt that we would let those be at this time,” Shambaugh said. He told the board that he agrees, “the entire building is unsafe.”
Eddy objected that shutting off water to the apartments also would cut off water to the first-floor tenants. Weber said water service remains on during Eddy’s appeal.
Answering the city’s complaints, Eddy said his contractor who was working on the building was a “vast disappointment.”
Eddy argued that the city did not find any violations in the apartment at 106 E. 11th St. and that it should be allowed to be reoccupied.
Without utilities, Eddy asked, “How are we expected to make improvements?”
Mayor Norm Yoder told Eddy that the construction work on his apartments likely required a building permit, a licensed electrician and plumber. That would have prevented Eddy’s problems with the city, the mayor said.
Eddy said he did not know if his contractor was licensed as an electrician or plumber.
Weber pointed out that the contractor had been working on the the project for two years and was living on its second floor.
“It just doesn’t seem to me that you’re exercising adequate control over your building,” Board of Works member Herb Horrom said to Eddy.
“I want to cooperate with the city and the departments. We want to have a good building,” Eddy said. He noted that he not only authorized the city’s July 10 inspection of his building, but encouraged it.
