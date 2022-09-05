AUBURN — Sitting along the shaded side of the Auburn Hotel on West 9th Street Friday afternoon, car owners from all over the U.S. reunited to share their stories and their love of the classics.
Among the cars lining the street were a 1929 Cord L-29 sedan, a 1933 Auburn 8-105 and a 1936 Auburn Cabriolet 852 that all shared a common buff color. Each of the cars also have a unique back story.
Joe Yarosz traveled five hours from Monaca, Pennsylvania, just east of the Ohio border to attend the festival. He, along, with five buddies unloaded and pushed his 1929 Cord L-29 from a car trailer to a parking spot near the corner of 9th and Jackson streets Friday afternoon, drawing lots of lookers.
He describes the car with no motor and no seats as “a work in progress.”
Yarosz, 81, has owned the car for 49 years, but life got in the way of fixing it up any sooner.
“They played little league, pony league, girls softball, then they went on to play college ball, so I watched them play college ball for a while,” he said of his kids and grandkids. “We got five through college first.”
The car then spent another 10 years locked in the garage.
“I told my wife, Carole, it’s finally my turn to get to the car,” he said.
But now they are all getting married, she said. Soon after that, he started working on the Cord.
“The car was all rusty so I got it primered,” he said of the color he calls buckskin.
Shortly after tucking his car into place along the block designated for Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs during the festival, he shared that the L-29 model is believed to be one of only three Cords driven in the Indy 500 race.
There are few L-29 sedans left, according to Yarosz, noting the Tucker automobiles of the 1950s used parts from the original Cord sedans and then junked the bodies. Parts were also taken from the Cord sedans to fix the roadsters and the convertibles. The L-29 was also the first front-wheel drive, American made automobile, he added.
Yarosz is a longtime ACD Club member, proud of his No. 240 status.
Plans are to be able to park the car on its own steam next year.
“We’re not going to be pushing it,” Yarosz said, and his buddies seated nearby all agreed.
Chuck and Julie Hartman of Manitowac, Wisconsin along with their 1933 Auburn 8-105 in a similar color sat just down the block.
The couple have owned other classic models through the years, and then purchased the Auburn four years ago from Bob Gassoway, an acquaintance in New Jersey.
They trailered the car to Auburn the past two years and drove it in the Parade of Classics on Saturday.
The Hartmans have been coming to Auburn over Labor Day since 1971.
“We’ve had a great time over the past 50 years,” he said. The couple have been married 47 years, and Julie has traveled to Auburn for the past six to eight years.
They previously stayed at the Auburn Hotel, until three years ago when they looked for different accommodations on the west end of town.
He and wife have been married 47 years, and he continues to work as a metal fabricator back in Wisconsin.
Driving a classic Auburn-made car is not unusual back home, said Chuck, counting six Auburns, a Cord and a Duesenberg near his home.
A local man, Paul Kaufman, has been restoring the cars for a living, as did his father.
Lee DeBoer, 85, of Owasso, Oklahoma owns a pale yellow, 1936 Auburn Cabriolet 852 found in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
While flying to a family reunion in Iowa in 1956, his parents, Robert, and Isabelle DeBoer, saw the car in field below. It was just a new airplane, had 10 hours on it, he recalls.
“My mother asked dad to land the plane — which he did on a dirt road to take a look,” said DeBoer.
“But the guy said ‘no’ he was not going to sell it. So they went on the reunion in Iowa,” he said.
But by the end of June 1956, the owner let it go for $100.
Even with such a low price going in, DeBoer said he has spent “a ton of money’ getting it road worthy just five years ago.
This will be the fifth year he has come back to drive in the Parade of Classics on Saturday and about the 20th year he has attended the annual ACD Festival reunion.
DeBoer said he enjoys seeing the people every year.
“Some even remember me and say ‘hi.’”
