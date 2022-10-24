Butler man hurt when car hits guardrail

WATERLOO — A Butler man complained of wrist pain following a single-vehicle accident at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of U.S. 6, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Joseph Errichiello, 41, of Butler, was traveling west on U.S. 6 when his 2010 Dodge Charger drifted off the roadway, hitting a metal road barrier head-on.
Police said Errichiello was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment of his injury. Police said the vehicle sustained an estimated $10,000 damage. There was airbag deployment from both the steering wheel and passenger side dash, police said.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Corunna Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Riverside Towing.
