FORT WAYNE — Celebrating its 62nd year, the annual Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show returns to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Feb. 2-5.
The show kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
This year’s show features brand new 2023 units and a variety to fit every type of camping style and budget. Featured this year are eight of the region’s top dealers.
On display and on sale will be a variety of lightweight to full size travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, park models and motor homes of every size.
The show offers opportunities for buyers to compare features, floor plans and RV types from a wide variety of manufacturers. The show will also include campground and RV park exhibits.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for children ages 5-12. Kids under age 5 are free. Family passes are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.