AUBURN — Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Fort Wayne Philharmonic brings its popular “Steel Dynamics Patriotic Pops Series” to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, as part of regionwide local celebrations of the American spirit.
This concert is sponsored by the Steel Dynamics Foundation and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
Conducted by Music Director Andrew Constantine and Youth Orchestras Director Troy Webdell, the concert will feature patriotic and Americana favorites to kick off the Philharmonic’s summer season.
All Patriotic Pops concerts are free to the public and are made possible by a generous multi-year grant from title sponsor Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. and the support of local organizations and individuals.
Patriotic Pops is just the beginning of an expanded, seven-week series of summer concerts the Philharmonic will be presenting across the region. For a full list of concerts, visit fwphil.org.
Gates for Friday’s concert open at 6 p.m., with the performance starting at 7:30. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. While admission is free,t donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Saturday brings “Godfathers Geared Up for Kids” to the Outdoor Theater.
Featuring the bands Rekt, Kyle Haller Band, DC Fuzz and Randy Kimball, Saturday’s event is sponsored by the DeKalb County Fair Association with no admission charge. The all-ages, all-day event benefits the Children First Center.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. for a motorcycle ride to several stops. Tickets cost $20 per bike.
The event will feature a car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, carnival games, auctions, a 50-50 drawing, swap meet, and beer tent operated by The Four Crowns. For more information about Godfathers Motorcycle Club visit godfathersmc.com
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, is next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
The complete summer schedule is onlie at dekalboutdoortheater.org, and the theater’s FaceBook page has the latest, up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.