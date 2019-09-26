AUBURN — The city of Auburn has been ranked as Indiana’s 13th-best place for families to live by the personal-finance website WalletHub.
WalletHub said it compared more than 70 cities in the state across 21 key indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median family income to school-system quality to housing affordability. Fishers ranked No. 1. Gary ranked lowest at 78th. Fort Wayne is the only nearby city in the report, ranking 25th.
The report found Bedford has the most playgrounds per 100,000 residents, with 38, which is 38 times more than in Gary, the city with the fewest at one.
Zionsville has the fewest property crimes per 1,000 residents, 4.02. Vincennes has the most at 57.26 per 1,000.
Zionsville has the highest median annual family income of $128,232, which is 3.5 times higher than in East Chicago, the city with the lowest at $36,388, according to the report.
Granger has the lowest rate of separation and divorce, 8.40%, while Martinsville has the highest at 37.93%, the report said.
Zionsville has the lowest share of families receiving food stamps, 1.33%, while East Chicago ranks highest at 43.72%.
The full report is online at wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-live-in-indiana-for-families/37635/.
