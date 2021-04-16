ANGOLA — A business raising show goats and a device that prevents pants tears for those with lower limb prosthetics took the top prizes at Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge, held Thursday in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Presented by the university’s Trine Innovation 1 and Fifth Third Bank, the annual contest provides cash prizes to top business and technology ideas. Awards are funded by a gift from Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana.
The $3,000 first prize in the business division went to Acacia Ranch Show Goats, presented remotely by DeKalb High School students and siblings Sydney and Matthias Hefty. The business provides high-quality, cost-effective goats for the growing number of 4-H members throughout the region seeking to show the animals.
“These goats often sell for anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 for competitive animals,” said Sydney Hefty. “However, with our business model, we have found a way to still be profitable and allow members to purchase goats for less.”
Innovation Challenge judge Paul Burch, vice president for Government & Institutional Relationship Management, Commercial Bank, Fifth Third Bank, praised the team for their extensive business analysis.
“You have your numbers down; you know your cost,” he said. “Very nicely done with that.”
Last month, Matthias Hefty placed first overall among freshmen in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, and Sydney Hefty placed third overall among seniors. Both qualified to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May.
Second place in the Innovation Challenge business category, with a $1,000 prize, went to Milkweed Online, presented by Brett Tierney, a Trine University sophomore majoring in design engineering technology and concurrently completing his MBA. Tierney, of West Chicago, Illinois, developed the business concept along with his mother, Christie.
Milkweed Online is a line of products developed for use in raising and releasing monarch butterflies. Tierney noted in his presentation that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates a 90% decline in the monarch populations since the 1990s. Less than 10% of eggs laid in nature survive.
“Monarchs are beautiful and essential to our ecosystem,” Tierney said.
The Milkweed Online habitat kit is specifically designed for monarch butterflies.
“This is the safest container to ensure that you can see your butterfly turn from an egg to a butterfly without accidentally hurting them,” he said.
An included book by Christie Tierney, “Flutterby, My Butterfly,” provides steps on how to raise monarchs.
Top prize in the technology division went to RipStop, developed by Trine University biomedical engineering seniors Colleen Bell of Unity, Ohio; Lauren Beebe of South Bend; Olivia Coyne of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; and Devon Kelly of Dearborn Heights, Michigan.
The RipStop is designed to prevent tears in pants worn by lower limb amputees, a frequent problem due to sharp edges on prostheses and material getting tangled in prosthetic knees. The team tested their design with a lower limb amputee who reported no issues with the device or loss of mobility in his prosthetic joint.
Second prize for technology was awarded to the Cooler Koozie by Trine design engineering technology students Konrad Dorsey, a junior from Manilla, Indiana; and Adrienne Rosey, a freshman from Schoolcraft, Michigan.
The product is designed for boaters who want access to their coolers while anchored at a sand bar or elsewhere, without having to climb back into their boat.
Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1, said he was impressed by the diverse but practical solutions provided to real-world problems at this year’s Innovation Challenge.
“It’s amazing to see high school and college students do such a great job at meeting real-world issues head-on,” he said. “Any of these ideas has the potential to be successful, and I look forward to seeing them continue to develop.”
Video of the Innovation Challenge is available at vimeo.com/513451184
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.