BUTLER — Butler City Planner Vivian Likes has been appointed to serve as a member of the Rural Affairs Working Group.
Likes’ appointment was announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Denny Spinner, executive director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The governor has tasked this group with investigating avenues to set the course for Regional Recovery through new OCRA programs or the use of existing OCRA programs, such as the Stellar Communities program. The Rural Affairs Working Group will be using resources from the Purdue Center for Rural Development. Purdue will facilitate conversations on how Hoosiers can partner together to help lead rural communities to the Next Level recovery.
“I am excited and honored to help the City of Butler, the communities in DeKalb County, and the northeast Indiana region, and to be a part of this working group for rural communities in Indiana,” Likes said.
The OCRA Rural Affairs Working Group began in 2021.
It is made up of 12 members and includes the representation of elected officials, economic development professionals and those in the field of higher education.
Spinner said the state appreciates the willingness of those selected to be part of the process that will enable the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to launch new programs in the coming years. Their service is critical to the success of rural Indiana.
The Rural Affairs Working Group will meet next on April 5.
