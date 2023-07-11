Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests July 6-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Wayne Bates, 47, of Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. July 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony).
Kyle Garrett, 36, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Clifton, 42, of the 500 block of Lane 201 A Lake George, Fremont, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (child molesting, Class B felony).
Gerald Woodrow, 41, of the 2400 block of South Boots Street, Marion, was arrested at 8 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Eduardo Gomez, 20, of the 30 block of Washington Street, Angola, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. July 8 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jared Williams, 34, of the 8900 block of Willow Grove Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. July 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Trey Mitchell, 31, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.