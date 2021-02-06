AUBURN — Garrett Museum of Art is hosting its third pop-up GMOA Gallery at the historic Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., Auburn.
“Shades of Red,” a special two-day Valentine event, opens Friday from 7-9 p.m. An open house will follow on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People are invited to meet the artists on Friday night, see their work and buy the best in local craftsmanship and artistry at a one-stop shop for gift buying from painters, wood and glass artists, wearable art designers, a chocolatier and jewelry designers. The giftable pieces support local artists and IN Artisan.
Local and area artists participating include Sandra Baughman, Shellie Bellinger, Nina Bennett, Mindy Bermes, Dorothy Erieau, Cynthia Gabbard, Fred and Rhonda Inman, Jody Prokupek, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Diane Schafer-King, Steven Shaikh and Rebecca Stockert. IN Artisan Artists are Mary Thomas Firestone, Liz Perr-McColm, Lisa Pelo, Wendy Simon and Karen Wood.
The Garrett Museum of Art staff can assemble a gift bag or basket to present to a valentine that will be sure to please, the museum said.
“These galleries at Buchtel House are a way to bring the arts of the region into focus, and we have added IN Artisan group to our gallery for even more beautiful, authentic, one-of-kind art.” said gallery coordinator Angela Green. “GMOA wants to enrich the lives of DeKalb County residents by showcasing high-quality art, crafts, and even chocolates, at this weekend event.”
