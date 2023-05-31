AUBURN — A Spencerville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molesting by DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday.
David P. Rotz Jr., 57, of the 6200 block of C.R. 72, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony as part of a plea agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties agreed that the court would impose an executed sentence of 20 years.
Rotz admitted the acts occurred from March 5, 2020, to July 18, 2022. The child would have been age 12-14 when the molestations took place.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, Auburn Police Detective Jake Quick said a youth pastor at an area church came to the Auburn Police Department after speaking to a 17-year old and her 14-year-old sister.
The youth pastor told Quick that during their conversation, the 14-year-old disclosed that Rotz had been touching her in a sexual manner for a long period of time, the affidavit said.
Quick located the two girls and they were transported to the Auburn Police Department.
Quick also interviewed Rotz’s wife, who said Rotz admitted that he had been “taking advantage” of the girl and touching her, the affidavit said.
Quick said he interviewed Rotz, and Rotz admitted to touching the girl four to five times a month for several years. Rotz said he would pay the girl with candy and $5 to perform a certain act, the affidavit said.
“He told me he was sorry for what he did,” Quick said in the affidavit.
Quick said Rotz wrote out an apology letter detailing the sex acts he committed on the girl and told her he was sorry and was proud that she turned him in, according to the affidavit.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Rotz’ attorney, Gregory Cranston, said his client had been cooperative and accepted responsibility and the punishment he was about to receive.
He said Rotz has no prior criminal history, has expressed remorse, and sought out treatment.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Rotz broke the trust of the victim to which she should have been entitled.
Squiller said he did not accept Rotz’ lack of criminal history as a mitigating circumstance in the case.
“You’ve lived anything but a lawful life,” Squiller told Rotz, adding that Rotz “carefully calculated and planned” activities to perpetrate the child and that he violated his position of trust.
Squiller also found Rotz to be a sexually violent predator and ordered him to be taken into custody at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing.
