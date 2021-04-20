AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers will present its second live sale of the year, The Enthusiast Auction, Friday and Saturday at its headquarters in Kruse Plaza south of Auburn.
The auction’s offerings include one-off custom cars and street rods and a 1952 Hudson “Twin H-Power” Hornet Six Coupe, a highly authentic recreation of a NASCAR icon, presented in the "Fabulous Hudson Hornet" livery of racing legend Marshall Teague.
Like the majority of consignments in the sale, the Hudson will sell without reserve, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to theHuntington University Film Department.
The Enthusiast Auction also will feature over 400 lots of fresh-to-market memorabilia, including porcelain signs, gas pumps, racing artifacts, pressed steel toys, pedal cars and motorbikes, all offered at no reserve.
The event also sees the introduction of The Enthusiast Tour, a three-day Midwest driving tour for classic car aficionados that takes in multiple specialist automotive and culinary stops in Indiana, before returning to Auburn for auction.
Worldwide previously smashed the world record for the most expensive Hudson ever sold when a 1952 Hudson Hornet 6 “Twin-H Power” brought $1.265 million at The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction in 2018.
“Based on a 1952 Hudson Hornet 6 Coupe, the captivating ‘Fabulous Hudson Hornet’ recreation on offer here in Auburn features period-correct colors, painted-on race lettering and sponsorships and details celebrating famed Hudson driver Marshall Teague,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide. “Conjuring images of ‘Doc’ Hudson from the wildly popular Disney/Pixar ‘Cars’ movie franchise, it’s a fabulously fun car that will be instantly recognized by virtually all who see it, and we’re delighted that a portion of the proceeds stand to benefit a great cause.”
Another consignment is an ultra-one-off custom known as the “DuPont Domination,” a 1934 Chevrolet Custom Roadster with completely coach-built body and chassis, a cover car for Street Rodder magazine that drove away with a first-place award for paint at the prestigious Oakland Roadster Show.
Other one-of-a-kind builds going under the auctioneer’s hammer include a 1957 Buick Century "Lavender Persuasion" Custom Coupe, built by famed customizer Rick Dore and awarded Most Radical Custom at the Oakland Roadster Show, and a beautiful, art deco style 1936 Deco Rides "Maharaja Special" One-Off Custom, built by Terry Cook of Deco Rides and Delahaye USA, a 19-year-long-project from conception. The digital catalogue and full consignment list can be viewed online at worldwideauctioneers.com.
The Enthusiast Tour began Tuesday and runs through Friday, starting and ending at Worldwide headquarters in Auburn. Tour registration was $1,500 for two people, to include two hotel nights and all dining, drinks, and attractions.
The Enthusiast Auction on Friday and Saturday will be presented as a simultaneous live and online event, with bidding options of online, in-person, absentee and telephone for pre-registered, qualified buyers. A dedicated implementation specialist will direct all event and campus COVID-19 safety protocols.
Worldwide’s annual schedule includes The Scottsdale Auction in January, The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula in August, The Auburn Auction, held over Labor Day Weekend in Auburn, and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.
