AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting grant proposals for local literacy programs. Requests can be submitted between Aug. 1-31. A total of $5,000 is available for granting.
The grants are awarded from the Foundation’s Literacy Fund, established by members of the Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle. Grants will focus on programs that contribute to the skill development of lifelong learners in DeKalb County, including adults’ and children’s learning opportunities.
In 2019, the Literacy Fund granted more than $4,500 to seven charitable organizations and schools. One specific grant awarded was to Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp. The request was for J.E. Ober Elementary School’s third-grade class to participate in the Scholastic Book of the Month Club, where each student would receive a new book each month.
Charitable organizations that provide literacy programs are invited to submit one-page request letters describing the programs for which they seek funding. Each letter should include contact information, a specific dollar request, and how that money will be spent. Submissions are to be emailed to Ashton Willis at awillis@cfdekalb.org. Giving Circle members then will vote on the proposals that will receive funding. Grants will be announced in October.
More information on the Literacy Fund is available at cfdekalb.org. Click on “Grants,” then “Literacy Fund,” or by calling the Community Foundation office at 925-0311.
The Mother Goose on the Loose Giving Circle was formed in 2004 to create an endowment fund that supports literacy programs in DeKalb County. Since 2005, the fund has provided over 100 grants for a total of more than $66,000.
Currently, there are 45 giving circle memberships representing more than 76 individuals. The giving circle is open to new members who commit financial support to the fund. People may contact the Community Foundation to learn more about how to become a member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.