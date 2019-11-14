GARRETT — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County will host its 2020 annual meeting on March 27, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the JAM Center in Garrett.
The evening will begin with a social hour featuring drinks, hors d’oeuvres and Grant-Off finalist booths where guests can learn more about each participating organization. The second hour will consist of presentations from the finalists, voting, and Community Foundation updates.
This marks the third year the Community Foundation will be conducting the Grant-Off. The foundation is offering an opportunity for three nonprofit/charitable organizations to compete for special grant dollars. Receiving these special grant dollars will not affect, nor exclude, the organizations from applying for, or being awarded grant dollars through the normal Community Foundation online grant process.
Criteria to apply as a Grant-Off finalist include:
• must be a charitable 501(c)3 organization;
• must be applying for grant dollars to support a recently revised, expanded or new service, project, program, or initiative; and
• must positively impact residents of DeKalb County.
A total of $6,000 will be granted among the top three organizations, based on the combined scoring of attendees at the annual meeting and Grant Committee members of the Community Foundation.
To be considered for the special Grant-Off opportunity, applicants need to complete a special grant application. The Community Foundation’s Grant Committee will review applications and choose the three organizations that will compete at the annual meeting. For more information, or to receive the special Grant-Off application, organizations may contact Ashton Willis at AWillis@CFDeKalb.org or 925- 0311. Applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.