AUBURN — The latest potential site for a new DeKalb County Highway Department headquarters lies at the east edge of Waterloo.
County Commissioners President William Hartman revealed the site in a discussion Monday with the DeKalb County Council.
Hartman referred to the property as the Henderson Construction site, saying it consists of approximately 16 acres. The property includes a building of 10,500 square feet with an office of 1,800 square feet, he said.
“We’re looking at that property seriously,” Hartman told council members. “We could move right in there and start operations with the offices already there.”
The site has “really good” access to U.S. 6, which borders the property on the north side, Hartman said. The land is bordered by Cedar Creek on the west side and the Norfolk Southern railroad on the south.
Hartman said a “ballpark” estimate of the price for the property ranges from $2 million to $2.25 million. The county cannot pay more than the average of two appraisals.
“I think we could do this pretty reasonably out of pocket,” Hartman said about the price.
The site is the fifth to be considered to replace the Highway Department’s existing home in south Auburn, which has aging buildings and no room to expand.
Commissioners objected to moving the department near the new Community Corrections Center, at the west edge of Auburn, due to traffic on busy S.R. 8.
County officials liked a site on C.R. 27, at the west edge of Waterloo, but its owner was not willing to sell it for $387,500, the average of two appraisals obtained by the commissioners.
Two sites along C.R. 34, east of DeKalb High School, also met with concerns about traffic.
“I would like to be able to assure the public that that is off the table,” County Council President Rick Ring said about the most recent C.R. 34 site discussed by the commissioners.
Commissioners said the potential sale of properties owned by the county could help pay for the Waterloo land.
One site that could be sold is 14 acres on C.R. 61, southwest of Butler and north of C.R. 40. Commissioner Don Grogg said it lies too far to the east to be used for the Highway Department, and it is bisected by a large, open ditch.
Grogg called the C.R. 61 land “property the county doesn’t need … doesn’t use, probably never will use.”
The county also has a potential buyer for 12 acres on C.R. 36-A, northwest of Auburn and north of county farm.
Finally, Hartman said, a buyer may be interested in the present site of the Highway Department on Ensley Avenue Extended in south Auburn.
Also Monday, Airport Authority board member Randy Fox reported to the council that construction to extend C.R. 62 is expected to begin in the second week of November, A half-mile stretch of the road will connect C.R. 29 and C.R. 31, making way for the airport to expand its runway to the east in the near future and close a portion of C.R. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.