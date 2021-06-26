SPENCERVILLE — Admirers of the 148-year-old Spencerville Covered Bridge over the St. Joseph River had waited nearly three years for it to be repaired.
“We are here today to celebrate its long-awaited reopening,” Mary Hollabaugh Diehl said Saturday morning as some 300 people gathered for the occasion.
The beloved wooden bridge “has gained a lot of new friends in the last 36 months, which will only contribute to its longevity,” said Hollabaugh Diehl, a leader of the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge organization.
The bridge offers “a tangible link with the past that all can experience,” she said. “The community of Spencerville has always stood watch and protected its existence.”
After Hollabaugh Diehl cut a ceremonial ribbon, members of the public walked on the bridge for the first time since an inspection in October 2018 found moisture damage to its support timbers.
The pedestrians took in the aroma of a new floor made of white oak and tossed red and white rose petals through its windows into the river below.
Later, DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II led a parade of the first vehicles to cross the bridge in 32 months.
DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman said the three commissioners pledged that if the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge could raise $50,000 toward the project, it would be repaired to a standard permitting vehicle traffic.
“It’s nice to see people come together and pull together for a common cause,” Hartman said about the fundraising success.
Hollabaugh Diehl thanked Hartman for personally staining the new, wooden guardrails at each entrance to the bridge.
In turn, Hartman expressed gratitude to the Squier sawmill of Waterloo for cutting the white-oak planks for the bridge floor and to the DeKalb County Highway Department and its superintendent, Ben Parker for their efforts in the repair project.
“We found the absolute best crew possible” to repair the bridge, Hollabaugh Diehl said, presenting an award to Steve Zachrich of R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, which began work in January.
Hollabaugh Diehl introduced DeKalb County’s official historian, John Bry, who obtained a $50,000 state grant toward the repair costs.
Bry recalled the bridge’s history, including how it survived a fire in 1954 that was discovered just in time to save it, as well as floods, plus damage by a too-tall semi that tried to drive across it.
The bridge ranks as “one of the greatest treasures that DeKalb County has,” state Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said. He added that he is looking forward to its 150th birthday. County commissioners said it likely will receive a new roof for the occasion.
Kruse declared Saturday’s event “a great moment in DeKalb County history.”
Michael Mapes of Auburn read a poem written by his father, the late Indiana poet laureate Arthur Franklin Mapes of Kendallville, who was inspired by a visit to the bridge.
In “The Covered Bridge,” the poet wrote that his heart “was deeply stirred” by the “priceless work of art.”
Explaining her passion to save the structure, Hollabaugh Diehl said she could view the bridge from her childhood home, just to the west of the river.
“I came down here probably every day of my life,” she said. It was “the place I always came for reflection and quiet time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.