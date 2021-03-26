AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
A total of 31 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 4.4 per day. Friday marks the 29th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,992 since the start of the pandemic.
The county could reach or surpass 4,000 cases over the weekend. DeKalb County’s 3,000th case was reported on Dec. 31, 2020.
While it has taken nearly three months to increase from 3,000 to 4,000 cases, DeKalb County recorded 1,045 cases in December alone.
Friday’s new patients include one between ages 11-20; one in the 21-30 age bracket; two between ages 31-40; and three between ages 51-60.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported Thursday, and three deaths have been recorded in March.
