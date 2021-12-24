I hope everyone’s Holiday season is time well spent with family and friends. For our household, it took 19 months, but we are down for the count with COVID. Luckily, at this point it is only my husband with achy joints, but I cannot imagine the pain of the families that have suffered more. This extra time at home has allowed me to reflect on what it is I am thankful for this holiday season.
Home: I am grateful for a warm roof over our head. While the joys of homeownership have not always been fun, having a place to raise our son outweighs most of those difficulties.
Old Barns: Our oldest barn on our farm was built in 1901. We found the date stone when we had the foundation redone just after we moved in. This old barn currently houses the majority of our goats and steers. While it has some holes and is always in need of a repair here and there, the overall beauty of it has withstood the test of time for 120 years!
LaManchas: For those that don’t know, we have a herd of about 120 dairy goats at our farm. LaManchas are one of five breeds that we own. They do not have ears, but we feel that the shorter the ears, the bigger the personality. Our goat herd has opened many doors for us and we greatly value the friendships we have made across the country as a part of this venture.
Indiana: Both my husband and I are originally from Michigan, but I am grateful to Purdue Extension for hiring me on as the Ag and Natural Resource Educator for DeKalb County over 12 years ago. It has certainly been eye-opening and challenging at times, but I have truly enjoyed the relationships I have been able to build and the growth I have had as a person through this position.
Dogs: We currently have four heelers (Australian Cattle Dogs) at our home. They are always a good source of entertainment, if not some frustrations. Two of them are pretty good working dogs and have helped us greatly when moving cattle and hogs. While we have discussed getting different breeds, the heelers have just worked well for us and have provided great companionship over the years.
Agriculture: I grew up on a 40 acre farm in south central Michigan raising sheep during the 4-H year and horses. This love of horses led me to a pretty amazing summer job out in Colorado working as a wrangler at Waunita Hot Springs Ranch in Gunnison, Colorado for two summers. While working there, I decided I wanted to work as a park ranger or something similar when I graduated from grad school. While searching for positions, I found this one with Purdue Extension, and the rest is history as they say. Agriculture has been something I grew up with and I am thankful for the path it has led me on.
Year of adaptations: 2020 and 2021 have certainly brought about many changes in our personal and professional lives. While I am a little bummed I was not able to travel to Trinidad and Tobago last year to lead training with their extension service, I have since developed wonderful friendships through the Farmer-to-Farmer program. As a result of leading three different virtual assignments, my local partner and I have received not only the Trinidadian International Volunteers of the year, but were also recognized as one of fifteen Farmer-to-Farmer organization Volunteers of the Year!
Stars: My son has started a passion of space and stargazing this past year. It has been fun to (try) to teach him some of the constellations and the moon phases. We even were able to witness the Geminid Meteor showers earlier this month…pretty cool. I love to watch him grow and find the different paths of learning that he enjoys!
I hope you and yours have a wonderful Holiday season!
Elysia Rodgers, Ag and Natural Resource Educator, Purdue Extension — DeKalb County. She can be reached at 925-2562 or eberry@purdue.edu. Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action, Equal Access/Equal Opportunity institution.
