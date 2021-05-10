ANGOLA — A story in Sunday’s edition carried out-of-date information about the Steuben County Veterans Service Office, which was obtained from the county’s website.
The new Steuben veterans service officer is Alex Dobson.
The office is now open full-time, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 2B, Angola.
The office may be contacted by phone at 668-1000 ext. 1060 or by email at veterans@co.steuben.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.