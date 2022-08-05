The Auburn Sports Group announced earlier this week that it had secured a deal with Traction Athletic Performance. Traction Athletic Performance will open a second location inside what used to be the office building for R&M Auctions at the auction park. The sports training specialists currently operate out of a facility on the north side of Fort Wayne. Auburn Sports Group President and co-owner Rod Sinn, left, and Grant Sinn, vice president, are pictured with Dre Muhammad, owner of Traction Athletic Performance, center.