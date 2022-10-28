AUBURN — More than 1,000 DeKalb County voters have cast their ballots early in person in the Nov. 8 general election during the first two weeks of early voting, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright reported Wednesday.
Early voting in the general election began Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 1,004 people had voted early in person, Albright said.
Early voting will continue, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., ending Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Early voting also will be offered at the county office building basement on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no voting in the courthouse.
Other early voting opportunities will be at:
• New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, on: Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon;
• Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 2-7 p.m.;
• Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 2-7 p.m.; and
• the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..
DeKalb County voters can vote at any vote center in DeKalb County.
Vote center election day polling locations will be at the Ashley Community Center; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Voters still will have the option to vote absentee by mail and vote via the travel board for confined voters.
The deadline for an application for an absentee ballot was 11:59 p.m. Thursday. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the clerk’s office had mailed out 651 ballots, Albright said.
Mail ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on election day, Nov. 8, to be counted, Albright said.
Absentee voting by travel board is offered to those who are confined to their home and cannot get out to vote. Call 925-9787 or visit indianavoters.in.gov to schedule a time. The deadline to vote by travel board is noon on Monday, Nov. 7.
