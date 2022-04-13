WATERLOO — The ownership of a small dirt road within the Waterloo town limits became the subject of controversy over the past two months.
Residents living near and around Sycamore Street on the town’s southeast side turned out at the March 8 Waterloo Town Council meeting to voice their opinion on the vacation of the roadway. A month later, after tabling the issue, those same residents were back at Tuesday night’s meeting.
This time, it was up to the town council to make a final decision on the road, which is basically access for two houses located along its south side. A house on the north side, owned by Scott Hammond, has access to its garage and drive off of Center Street. The property on the south side is owned by Kevin Webb, who rents the property.
After a half hour of discussion, the town council unanimously decided not to vacate the street.
The vacation of the roadway was presented to the council by Webb, with counsel from Mefford, Weber and Blythe.
Land owners bordering the street asked the town to vacate the roadway to give them additional land and to correct setback issues. Webb said Hammond’s house and garage sits over the town’s right-of-way and his property sits on the line.
“It would be beneficial to me to be able to vacate the road, to allow me to build a bigger garage,” Webb said. “My goal is to improve the property along Sycamore Street.”
The town’s argument for not vacating the street centered around the possibility of future growth of a property west of town. Sycamore Street is a possible entrance point to the property which is currently part of the Richard W. Squier Jr. Family irrevocable trust. The trust includes land which is currently used as farm land.
The town is looking at that land for future residential development. In doing so, the town’s goal is to keep all entrance options in the mix.
In his rebuttal, Webb said there are seven possible entry points into the land with the Sycamore Street — possible extension — being the most expensive choice.
To access the land on the north end of the property, the town or developers would have to construct a series of roads to reach the property. To the south, the property can be accessed off of Wayne Street. There are also two potential access points to the property off of Cedar Street.
Upon the closing of the public hearing, each town council member had the opportunity to speak on the subject.
“I see both sides of the issue,” said Ken Surber, a council member. “I wish I knew how soon the land was going to be developed. I hate to eliminate any options until we know what is going to happen. If the developer doesn’t want it, I would be willing to shut it down.”
The other three council members in attendance agreed with Surber on his thoughts.
“I appreciate both of you improving properties here in town,” Council President Jess Jessup said in reference to the two property owners. “To get developers, we have to offer them something. I don’t want to cut our options.
“As much as I would like to accommodate any property owner in town, I don’t think it would be wise of us to shut off our options,” he continued.
With the vacation of the street declined by the council, Town Manager Pam Howard said the town is willing to sell a portion of its right-of-way to Webb and Hammond at a nominal fee.
Webb said it is now up to his attorney and the town to negotiate a deal on property to correct set back issues. The settlement would come back to the town council for a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.