AUBURN — Open enrollment for DeKalb County 4-H is ongoing through Jan. 15.
4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in the United States with chapters in all 92 Indiana counties. It provides youth in grades kindergarten through high school with a wide variety of ways to be involved in a wide variety of programs.
The purpose of the 4-H program is to provide youth with hands-on learning experiences to help build life skills for the future.
Throughout the year, there are numerous ways youth can be involved through local 4-H clubs, after-school programs, 4-H camps, workshops and programs that focus on unique topics.
In DeKalb County, 4-H youth can take part in summer judging for 4-H projects. In the fall, 4-H members can participate in the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to exhibit livestock. Youth in grades 3-12 are able to join 4-H, and youth in grades kindergarten through second grade are able to join Mini 4-H.
The DeKalb County Junior Leaders will be hosting a kick-off party for youth in grades six through 12 at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Butler Bowl, 634 E. Main St.
More information about the programs are available on the Purdue Extension-DeKalb County 4-H Facebook page and DeKalb County-Purdue Extension website.
To enroll, visit v2.4honline.com. There is a $25 fee per child to enroll (up to three children, $10 for each additional child). Questions can be directed to Purdue Extension–DeKalb County office at 925-2562.
4-H also has opportunities for area adults to become involved as volunteers to help grow the program.
Important 2022 dates:
• 4-H online project/4-H registration deadline: May 15;
• Art 101: Embracing Your Creative Mess – Youth Mental Health program: April 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at 708 S. Union St., Auburn. 4-H enrollment is not required, registration opens Feb. 1;
• Northeast Indiana 4-H Camp: June 8-10 (Grades 3-6);
• DeKalb County 4-H Summer Judging: July 18-21; and
• Free Fall Fair: Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.
