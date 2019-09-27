AUBURN — Olivia Kelham aims to make people look beautiful for a living.
It should be no surprise that she made her lamb look good in the Show Barn Thursday night at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
For her efforts, a judge chose Kelham as the supreme sheep showmanship champion in the 4-H Sheep Show, the final livestock contest of fair week.
“This is my 10th year, so I really wanted to go out with a bang,” Kelham said about her 4-H career. “I’ve won every other division, and I’ve been in premier two or three years, and I finally got it done this year.”
The sheep judge “said I did an excellent job setting all the legs and getting the lamb shown,” Kelham said.
A Garrett High School graduate, Kelham is attending Salon Professional Academy in Fort Wayne to study toward a career in cosmetology.
She will compete against premier showmanship winners from five other livestock contest in tonight’s supreme showmanship contest at the fairgrounds in Auburn.
One of Kelham’s competitors in Thursday’s premier sheep showmanship round was Rowan Tinker. She qualified by winning the senior showmanship competition earlier in the evening.
Tinker is making a habit of winning. She showed the grand champion market lamb for the second year in a row.
Tinker’s champion this year is a solidly built, 145-pound Hampshire lamb.
Tinker, 15, is a sophomore at Eastside Junior-Senior High School in Butler.
Carlie Taylor showed the reserve grand champion market lamb. Kayden Dale’s entry was judged the grand champion breeding ewe.
The intermediate showmanship champion was Lilyan Kreischer, and the junior division’s top showman was Brock McCartney.
