DeKalb County Girl Scouts will conduct a food drive Friday through Sunday with donation boxes located throughout the county.
Boxes will be placed at Miller's Market in Garrett, Kaiser's in Butler and Albright's in Corunna. A drive-by collection also will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
The food drive aids the county's food banks and the Friends Table meal program at the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
