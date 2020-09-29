WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks will host his annual Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base on Oct. 31.
A comprehensive overview of the academies and their admissions processes will be provided to students who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies.
“Students and their families will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet representatives from each the five service academies,” Banks said. “I am proud that young Hoosiers and their families are willing to invest a part of their day, and potentially years of their lives, to their future and the future of our country.”
The briefing will be held at the Air National Guard Base, 3005 Ferguson Road, Fort Wayne, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The five service academies include U.S Military Academy, West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut; United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York; and U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The value of an appointment to a service academy is equivalent to a $400,000 scholarship. To RSVP for the briefing on Oct. 31, email RepBanksAcademies@mail.house.gov with all attendees listed along with their full names, driver’s license numbers and dates of birth.
The deadline to turn in applications for the Service Academies Class of 2025 has been extended to no later than Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
