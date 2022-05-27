AUBURN — Addison Mann has received Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award.
Mann is the son of David and Mandy Mann of Hudson. He is a member of Boys Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, Mann was required to earn 21 merit badges, hold an office in the troop, and show leadership by planning, developing, and completing a community service project. He earned 28 merit badges during his tenure with the troop and served as the Senior Patrol Leader. For his community service project, Mann rebuilt and repainted playground equipment in the Hudson town park.
Robert Mason gave the Significance of the Eagle Award remarks, noting that the Eagle Award rank is earned and not given.
Through his participation in the troop, Mann performed more than 100 hours of community service and camped more than 90 nights, including summer camps at Camp Chief Little Turtle, Great Smoky Mountains, West Virginia, and backpacking at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
The rank of Eagle is earned by less than 5% of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America. Mann’s father also is an Eagle Scout.
