AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 24 and 68, and both are recovering at home, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 241 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those patients is 41. Only 47 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The new cases bring the total to 26 reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 23 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive-care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
