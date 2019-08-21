Charges incorrect
in jail report
Amanda Hargrove-Smith, 33, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was not arrested Aug. 14 for alleged failure to appear in court on criminal charges.
Tuesday’s edition incorrectly listed a charge against Hargrove-Smith, based on an incorrect entry in a DeKalb County Jail report for Aug. 14.
