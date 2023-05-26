Poetry Society of Indiana announces youth contest
INDIANAPOLIS — The Poetry Society of Indiana announces the 2023 Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest.
First place winners will receive public acknowledgement on the PSI website and social media platforms. The poems may be published in the annual anthology Ink to Paper.
The contest is open to public, private, and home-school students in grades 3-12. A recommendation by a teacher is required.
Entries must be original, unpublished work only. One poem submission per student may be submitted with a 30-line limit (including blank lines).
There are no submission fees.
Category 1 is for grades 3 and 4; category 2 is for grades 5 and 6; category 3 is for grades 7 and 8; category 4 is for grades 9 and 10; and category 5 is for grades 11 and 12.
The deadline for submissions is Sept. 20.
Additional details are at poetrysocietyofindiana.org/psi-young-voices-annual-poetry-contest.html.
