AUBURN — More than 1,300 voters cast their ballots early in person in the Nov. 3 general election during the first week of early voting, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright reported Tuesday.
Early voting in the general election began Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. By the close of business Friday, a total of 1,305 people had voted early, Albright said.
By Tuesday of this week, an additional 556 early voters had cast their ballots at the courthouse — 249 on Monday and 307 on Tuesday, Albright said.
“Things have been very steady here” she added.
Early voting will continue until noon on Monday, Nov. 2. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting also will take place at the clerk’s office on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional early voting opportunities take place Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hope Christian Center on C.R. 427 in Waterloo and Dayspring Community Church on North Indiana Avenue in Auburn, as well as Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at New Hope.
Evening early voting will be offered Oct. 27 from 2-7 p.m. at Coburn Corners Church of Christ near St. Joe and Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Dayspring.
Albright reminds voters that courthouse security policy does not permit the public to bring cell phones into the courthouse. The public must enter and exit the courthouse through the north door.
Albright’s office continues to see a substantial number of requests for absentee ballots by mail. As of Tuesday, her office had mailed 2,474 absentee ballots and had received 1,602 back, she said.
Mail ballots must be received by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted, Albright said.
Oct. 22 is the deadline to submit an application to vote absentee by mail and Albright’s office must receive the application on Oct. 22. Postmarks are not accepted, she added.
“As soon as voters receive their absentee mail ballot, they should fill it out and return it. Postage is already paid so voters don’t have to pay any postage to return their ballot," Albright said.
"If a voter chooses not to return their ballot by mail and deliver it in person they can only deliver their ballot or a person within the same household," she added. "It’s a Level 6 felony to take possession of a ballot from someone who does not reside in the same household.
“If voters received an absentee ballot by mail and choose to vote in person, they must surrender their ballot and complete paperwork.”
In the June primary election, of the total 6,792 ballots cast, 3,024 were absentee ballots by mail and 634 were walk-in early votes, election records show.
