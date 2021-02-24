AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the White Room in the basement of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Due to the pandemic status, the 2021 annual meeting will be held virtually. It will consist of the required business meeting, which includes a financial statement and an update on the district’s 2020 activities. There will be an election for one open supervisor position. At this time, only one name appears on the ballot.
The DeKalb SWCD 2020 annual report is available in the district office at 942 W. 15th St., Auburn. People may request a copy through mail by calling the office at 925-5620, ext. 3.
The DeKalb SWCD Board of Supervisors and staff said it would like to apologize for the inconvenience and frustration of the changes affecting the annual meeting.
“However, as everyone knows this has been a very trying time, and we would rather side with caution. We are trying to do our part in the hopes that 2021 can get back to some type of normalcy,” the district said in a news release.
To attend the DeKalb SWCD annual meeting, people can send an email requesting the Zoom link to jknudson@co.dekalb.in.us.
