AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership will soon have a new home.
The partnership's Executive Director Anton King announced on Tuesday that the non-profit would be moving its offices to The Straw Building at 112 S. Jackson St., in Auburn.
Currently located on C.R. 19, the DCEDP has been in operation since 2005 when the organization was formed. The DCEDP serves as a 501(c)3 non-profit contracted with the cities, towns and county to provide economic development services including promotion, attraction and retention of commercial employers.
"We are proud of the success and growth of the organization in its 16-plus years of existence and I'm even more eager to see our organizational future," said King. "Being able to locate in our growing county seat allows us to better serve our clients and provides a new welcoming presence into the community. Now, we will be located right in a project we assisted with back in 2019."
The office buildout will be completed by M.F. Projects, LLC in Auburn. The project is estimated to be complete by early 2022.
King said in a press release that the office relocation is made possible through the communities that the DCEDP works with daily and the number of private investors that have went above and beyond to support the organizational mission of the partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.