AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater Board has decided to delay the start of its 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus and the guidelines that are being followed, said John Chalmers, president of the board.
The traditional season opening for the DeKalb Outdoor Theater is the Friday after Memorial Day. The Big Caddy Daddy event sponsored by Beacon Credit Union scheduled for Friday, May 29, has been postponed until Friday, August 7.
Chalmers said the theater board plans to announce within the next week its new planned opening date, which will be significantly later than usual.
“The board is making its decisions very carefully considering the best interests of audiences and performers,” Chalmers said.
