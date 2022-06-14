AUBURN — An “over-success” is how Amber Hailfich, community coordinator for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy program (HELP), described the turnout from the first community engagement workshop.
“It went great. We had a decent turnout with a lot of key members of the community on hand,” she said.
The forum to inform residents of the City of Auburn about the project was held at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School on Thursday.
The City of Auburn was one of nine communities chosen to be included in the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs HELP program. HELP is a year-long program that offers guidance for communities in spending allotments of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Funds, which was created under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received $3.1 million in ARPA dollars. To be a part of the HELP program, the city had to assure 30% of its ARPA funds would be set aside for a “legacy” project or projects within the city.
OCRA will be awarding up to $1 million in matching grant monies to each of the communities. There will also be other grant opportunities as part of the program allowing communities to double and triple their money.
Representatives from Purdue University will be assisting the advanced e-connectivity pathway. Ball State University representatives will be focusing on enhancing the quality of place within the city. Indiana University representatives will head the community wellness portion and Ivy Tech representatives will look at strengthening local economics.
“I’m really appreciative of the OCRA staff and the university partners who were on hand,” Haiflich said.
The goal of the forum was to explain a little bit more about the program and to come up with a working list of ideas that could be used moving forward as the pathway committees work to come up with a project.
She said one recurring theme was “Auburn is the place where young people live.” With that, some of the ideas discussed in the various groups Thursday night centered around making the city more attractive to its residents.
Some ideas included better walkability, increased access to child care, public transportation options, more diverse housing and an interstate beautification effort.
“We had a lot of cohesive feedback,” Haiflich said.
She said a lot of the small groups were coming up with the same initiatives for the city.
From here, the Pathway committees will begin meeting throughout the summer, with a decision on a project or projects to be finalized by the first of the year. Work on the project will then begin in 2023.
Haiflich said there will be additional opportunities for the public to weigh in on the project throughout the summer at smaller forum events and through a survey, which is being created.
“We want to come up with a good project for the community,” she said.
A video from Thursday night’s forum can be found on Auburn Main Street’s website, auburnmainstreet.org, under the business development tab. Additional information about the program is also available on the site.
For more information, contact Haiflich at information@auburnmainstreet.org or at 573-5318.
