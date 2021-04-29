AUBURN — A car struck the CVS Pharmacy building at 934 W. 7th St. on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., injuring a passenger, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Nancy Derrow of Auburn suffered a contusion or bruise to her forehead. She was checked by EMS and declined transportation to a hospital.
Police said the driver, Donald E. Derrow, 90, of Auburn pushed the accelerator instead of the brake as he was entering a parking space, and his 2011 Ford Taurus struck a brick pillar of the CVS building.
