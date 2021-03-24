AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department has released a sketch and description of a man suspected in a shooting incident early Saturday morning.
The department is asking for the public’s help in solving the shooting at the Castle Court apartment complex on North Dewey Street in northeast Auburn.
Police said the crime occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. Saturday, when a white man entered an apartment and shot a 16-year-old girl. The victim survived the attack.
A sketch of the suspect has been developed with the assistance of the Indiana State Police, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male over 6 feet tall, weighing more than 200 pounds.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any other information about the crime is urged to call the Auburn Police Department, Detective Quick, at (260) 920-3200, ext. 1905, police said.
A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information resulting in an arrest and conviction of the shooter, police said.
