TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — DeKalb High School graduates Alex “A.J.” Hummer and Isaac Hummer wrapped their hands around the National Wheelchair Basketball championship trophy on Saturday.
Their University of Texas-Arlington team won the collegiate championship for 2021 in a tournament at the University of Alabama.
Entering the tourney undefeated and ranked No. 1, the UTA team defeated fourth-ranked Southwest Minnesota State University in Friday’s semifinal by a score of 61-50.
In the championship game Saturday, Texas-Arlington led all the way in a 66-51 win over the 2019 champion Alabama squad, despite their rivals’ home-court advantage.
Both brothers used the term “surreal” to describe the moment.
“Once the final buzzer hit, it was pretty incredible,” Isaac said. “Everything my brother and I put the work in, I just felt paid off.”
“To finally win a national championship, it’s pretty cool,” A.J. said. “It’s definitely like a dream come true to see your hard work pay off.”
AJ Hummer played much of the tourney’s first game and saw action in the final game during the first half. Isaac Hummer was unable to play in the tournament due to an injury. Both are age 20 and three-year members of the UTA team.
Saturday’s victory helped make up for the disappointment of last year, when Texas-Arlington won every game by more than 30 points during its regular season to earn a No. 1 ranking, but its chance to win a national championship was canceled by COVID-19.
This season, the UTA team endured a quarantine and having games canceled by COVID-19 and a winter storm that struck Texas.
“However, the hunger these players had, after not being allowed to compete last year, gave them all the fuel they needed” to win the 2021 championship, said Kristy Cobbs, mother of the boys and their triplet sister, Kendra. “I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work and dedication needed to compete at a Division I college.”
A.J. Hummer has played wheelchair basketball for 14 years. He started his career in Fort Wayne at Turnstone and moved on to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indianapolis team. Isaac has played for seven years with the same two teams.
The brothers received scholarships to play for the University of Texas-Arlington, where A.J. is majoring in business and marketing, and Isaac is majoring in education.
The UTA team features “elite-level talent,” A.J. said, “but we also really work hard to make sure it’s not wasted.”
A strength of the team is that “every one of our guys pretty much can fill all the positions,” he said.
Ten teams play wheelchair basketball at the collegiate level, which makes for long bus trips — up to 20 hours — to compete. The team traveled 11 hours to last weekend’s tourney.
“It was really fun, even though I wasn’t going to play,” Isaac said. “I knew I that I could help them as much as possible, whether that’s helping them on the bench or encouraging them to stay positive.”
Wheelchair players have five years of collegiate eligibility, and this COVID-abbreviated season did not count against the total.
UTA is likely to lose one player from its roster next season, but its best player from last year will return, after spending this year stuck in his home country of Australia by the pandemic.
“I think we have a really good shot at going back-to-back” with another championship in 2022, A.J. said. “I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to touch us.”
“We don’t ever want to lose again,” Isaac added. “We know how good we can be and how good we are. … We know that we can keep it rolling here, next year.”
Looking further ahead, beyond graduation, A.J. would like to play in Spain, home to some of the world’s top leagues.
“I would like to go overseas at least for a year and just get the experience,” he said. “It’s really good to train overseas, as far as trying to make Team USA … but I wouldn’t want to do it long-term, because the money’s just not there.”
He aims to try out for the national U-23 age group team next year and then audition for Team USA in the next paralympics.
The Hummers say they appreciate the support of their family throughout their wheelchair basketball careers.
“Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” A.J. said about the brothers’ family and friends.
Videos of the tourney games are available at collegenationals2021.com
