INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross’ “Call on Crafters” in the early days of the pandemic spurred an overwhelming response from volunteers, especially in the Indiana Region.
This prompted regional Red Cross leadership to set a lofty goal: crafting and distributing 70,000 face coverings to local organizations that provide child care, senior care and veteran care services.
Recently, dedicated face covering volunteers hit that goal — and surpassed it — by sewing, packing and delivering more than 109,000 face coverings to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the Indiana Region.
“We know that evidence-based public health measures, such as wearing cloth face coverings when in public, are critical in fighting this pandemic — and that hasn’t changed with vaccines in the picture,” said Jeff Imel, American Red Cross-Indiana Region program manager of the Service to the Armed Forces and International Services. “We thank our many volunteers for their sewing efforts, organizational skills, delivery services and overall commitment to keeping their communities safe.”
Volunteers involved in the face-covering initiative can access a Red Cross video in three different languages — English, Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) — that provides step-by-step instructions on how to make a face covering.
People can send email to jeffrey.imel@redcross.org to request a free face covering or to learn more about joining this effort.
