AUBURN — Residents at American Senior Communities’ Betz Nursing Home were treated to a visit from special guests Wednesday.
One of ASC’s owners, Wess Jackson, and his wife, Marci Jackson, of Indianapolis, stopped at the facility with ASC Cavalry, Horses of Hope. They brought their horses, Romeo, Tic Tac, Preacher and Tutus, along with their dog, Synch. Together with two Betz staff members, they led the horses around the outside of the building, stopping at the residents’ windows for personal visits.
The visits are aimed to help, encourage and uplift ASC residents and staff during visitation restrictions due to COVID-19, Marci Jackson explained. ASC Cavalry, Horses of Hope has completed its first 6,000-mile round trip of visits to ASC’s 87 facilities throughout Indiana and Kentucky and is almost done with a second round, she said. It has committed to complete a third round of visits, she added.
“We often hear stories. (Residents) see the horse, and we’re being told stories from their childhood. It’s brought us to tears,” she said. “I think we gain as much or more than the residents do.”
Wess Jackson said the residents make special connections with the horses. He said it is gratifying to see employees leading the horses and that residents recognize the staff members.
“It’s affirmation that my people are doing a great job,” he added. “It’s been affirmed in all our buildings. The employees are the heroes, meeting the needs of residents.”
Betz’s social services director, Kayla Lange, said she enjoyed the opportunity to lead horse Tic Tac Wednesday.
“I love horses,” she said. “I haven’t handled one in 18 years.”
