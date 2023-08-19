DeKalb Eastern building corporation to meet
DeKalb Eastern building corporation to meet
BUTLER — The board of directors of the DeKalb County Eastern Multi-School Building Corporation will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
The meeting will take place in the superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve the issuance of the corporation’s ad valorem property tax first mortgage bonds, the proceeds of which will fund a portion of the 2023-2024 Eastside Junior-Senior High School renovation/expansion and facility update project.
