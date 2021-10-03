AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 21 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Sept. 20-29.
Julia Witmer of the 7500 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was fined $200 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustie Watson of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, received a 540-day suspended sentence and 540 days of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. As a term of probation, Watson must spend 45 days on home detention.
Dustin Wilcox of the 1300 block of Dennison Lane, Auburn, received two one-year sentences, all suspended except 120 days, for domestic battery and strangulation, both Class A misdemeanors. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 245 days and was fined $100.
Joshua Garcia of the 1200 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $4,025.
Dellas Burns of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, received a 120-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Robert Myers of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 18 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for nine days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100.
Garnett Owens of the 1400 block of U.S. 42 E., Wilberforce, Ohio, received a two-year suspended sentence for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Robyn Funk of the 7900 block of East 100 North, Avilla, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, and was placed on probation for 361 days for possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony. Funk received credit for two days served while the case was pending. In a separate case, Funk received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. In a third case, Funk was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 124 days, and was placed on probation for 56 days, for two counts of theft, both Level 6 felonies. Funk received credit for 62 days served while the case was pending.
Trace Meschberger of the 2300 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
LD Slone III of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Marinda Frane of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
OC Johnson of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Tyler Day of the 800 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 250 days in jail, with credit for 125 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case he was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for three days served, for three days served, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Audrey Kistler of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, received a 90-day suspended sentence for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Andrea Freed of the 2400 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, and was fined $100 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Matthew Tremble of the 2100 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Javonte Langford of the 300 block of Fruit Street, South Haven, Michigan, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jessica Lennon of the 2500 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $50. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Michael Campbell II of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to 94 days in jail, with credit for 47 days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Kessler of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was sentenced to five days in jail, with credit for one day served, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
John Brickey Jr. of the 300 block of Lincoln Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.