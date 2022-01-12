WATERLOO — With the recent demolition of a city block in downtown Waterloo, the Waterloo Town Council has decided now is the time to look toward the future and develop a vision for its downtown.
“With this ‘blank slate,’ I want to communicate to folks we want folks here that are going to take care of their properties,” said Council President Jess Jessup.
The town recently demolished unsafe buildings on the west side of North Wayne Street in the town’s downtown. The land, which is now a “blank slate” is ready for a developer. The block was once home to Hart’s grocery store and the Katch Kan tavern.
Town Manager Pam Howard said the town isn’t interested in owning a building to lease on the plot of land. They are looking for a developer to build on the property.
With hopes of bringing commercial and possibly residential opportunities to the block, discussion moved to the historic “Comfort Station” which sits just north of the Norfolk Southern train tracks.
The building, which is currently owned by the town, is leased to the Waterloo Lions Club for $1 a year. The Lions Club has leased the building for mainly storage purposes since 1999.
As the town looks at the potential to renew the lease or take the building in a different direction, discussion was had Tuesday night about its fate.
During the November 2021 meeting, Howard informed the board that she had someone that was interested in purchasing the building. During that meeting, it was the board’s feeling that they didn’t want to sell the building because of its historical value to the community.
The potential buyer of the property is interested in using the building as a dental lab — making dental implants and other items — employing four people. They were also looking at doing some remodeling to the outside, which was one of the reasons the board stated they didn’t want to sell the property during the November meeting.
The building, which sits due east of the historic depot, is actually listed on a combined plot of land with the depot, according to Howard. Members of the council are currently trying to trace the true history of the building, built in the early 1900s.
Councilman Greg Iddings said from his research, the building was built somewhere between 1914 and 1923. In its early days, records show that it was an office building potentially for the railroad. In 1923, it became a Comfort Station and the town turned it into a police station in the mid 1940s.
The building has sat empty since the police department vacated it for a new location.
“We have a person actively looking for a place to house a business in town,” said Jessup. “Last meeting (November 2021), we wanted to maintain the historical integrity of that building so it connects with this (historic depot). We should think about this as we move forward.”
During the discussion, Josh Caudill, vice president of the council, said he was concerned with the decision of the council at the November meeting.
“I am concerned we are pushing someone away that wants to do something downtown,” he said, “someone that is willing to invest and add jobs. It doesn’t make sense, I would like to see it on the tax roll.”
Before the conversation was over, Katy Hobbs and Ken Surber agreed with Caudill.
“I don’t disagree with anything that has been said,” Hobbs said. “I don’t love the idea of putting that type of business in that building, but I agree with Josh.”
On recommendation from Surber, the council decided to have Howard contact the potential buyer, to allow him to look further inside the building to gauge his interest.
Surber, a fellow Lions Club member, said the inside of the building is in need of renovation.
The council said one potential hangup to the sale would be the downtown zoning ordinance.
Jessup said he is looking to the council to bring ideas back on what they would like to see in future development downtown as they move forward.
With thoughts of revitalizing downtown, the council also began discussion on the town’s zoning ordinance.
Jessup suggested the council take a look at the town’s entire zoning ordinance and make changes as need be.
A small change in the current ordinance was sent to the planning commission with approval from the council on Tuesday night. The change defines fees for ordinance violations in town. After approval from the plan commission, it will be sent back to the town council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.