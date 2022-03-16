WATERLOO — The driver of a 2014 Jeep Patriot received non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle rolled on U.S. 6 Wednesday morning after colliding with a second vehicle.
Amber Brumbaugh, 27, of Butler, had lacerations to her hands during the crash and was treated at the scene. The accident occurred just after 7 a.m.
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matt Tamez said in a news release that after speaking with both drivers, it was determined Brumbaugh's vehicle was facing westbound at the stoplight at U.S. 6, preparing to turn south onto Interstate 69.
Brumbaugh had a blinking yellow light in the left turn lane. She turned left into the path of 2018 Chevy Express driven by Brian Stewart, 53, of Syracuse.
The collision caused Brumbaugh's vehicle to overturn.
Brumbaugh's vehicle received $15,000 in damage and Stewart's vehicle sustained $10,000.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police, Waterloo Marshal's Department, Waterloo Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and C. Noel's Auto.
