AUBURN — DeKalb County Council members sat through a second long day of budget presentations Wednesday, which featured several of the county’s larger departments.
The list of presentations included the highway department, commissioners, prosecutor’s office, probation department and public defender.
As with Tuesday’s conversations, the presentations on Wednesday focused on improving wages across the board.
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring opened Tuesday’s presentations by saying the biggest focus this year would be getting salaries in line.
“I would like to say we would be able to take care of everyone,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m sure everyone isn’t going to be where they want to be, but we are going to do the best we can.”
Ben Parker, DeKalb County Highway Superintendent, asked for a 3% salary increase for the majority of his employees and 3.5% for the assistant superintendent, foremen and mechanics. He also asked that his mechanic foreman be bumped from $23.86 an hour to $26 an hour.
Parker said since hiring Dusty Bock, the department hasn’t had to pay to have equipment worked on out of house.
“He is a top notch employee,” Parker said. “What little I am asking for, we would have to pay to have equipment done out of house.”
Parker went onto say he recently lost two of his younger truck drivers because they took jobs with higher paying employers.
Parker touted the talent he has, saying all of his employees are beneficial to the department and help it run as smoothly as it does.
The majority of Parker’s budget focuses on road, street and bridge projects along with equipment purchases. None of the funding for the department comes from the county’s general fund.
Major expenses for 2022 included a mini-excavator, small asphalt roller, power drive broom and new sign truck. Those pieces of equipment have a cost around $500,000.
Outlaying projects for 2022, Parker said he plans on repairing nine small bridges within the county. Those include bridges on on C.R. 40 and another on C.R. 60. Both projects are currently in the works. The bridge on C.R. 60 over Cedar Creek is a critical repair as the weight limit of the bridge was lowered this year because of rotting pilings underneath the bridge.
The project is close to a $900,000 project.
Other projects for 2022 include a major emphasis on chip and sealing roadways around the county as a way to preserve them.
During his presentation, Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham stressed the need for pay increases for his dedicated staff, plus the creation of a new probation officer assistant position.
Lapham said there is a need for the position because of the extra workload his department has taken on with the three treatment courts. The base salary for the position would be $35,000.
“I need someone to be able to do what needs done at anytime,” he said.
Lapham recently applied for an Addictions Partners Response grant to pay for the position. He hopes to hear whether his grant request has been approved in the coming month.
“Whether I get the grant or not, it is a position I need,” he said. “I could use two probation officer assistants.”
The Commissioners presentation was the last major presentation of the day. President Bill Hartman presented the council with a $5.4 million budget, which included a 2.5% pay increase for commissioners and council members.
It also included major expenses for the purchase of the new highway department property on U.S. 6 in Waterloo at $1.55 million and $600,000 toward the new jail project.
Hartman said the majority of the budget was kept the same from 2020.
Wednesday’s presentations also included the Purdue Extension Office, health department, coroner, Sunny Meadows, weights and measures, surveyor, veterans affairs and auditor.
